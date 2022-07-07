TROY, Ala. — This summer, Troy University in Alabama is offering a free leadership class and a free personal finance course for both existing students and the general public.
Both classes are four-week online courses that run July 11th through August 8th.
Free leadership class
"Leadership 101" focuses on various aspects of leadership including personal development, leadership style, action, and cultural diversity, according to the school. Students will learn how to lead themselves, how to engage with and work with people, and how to thrive in an uncertain and fast-changing world.
The course is organized into four weekly lessons that are self-paced and will include videos, brief readings and connection opportunities through discussion forums.
Free personal finance class
"Your Life, Your Success: Money Management and Financial Wellness" will be a free course on money management. Course participants will engage in a four-week, self-paced course with materials covering a range of personal finance topics, according to the school.
Participants have the option to pursue one of two tracks: one for typical college-aged students and the other for other age groups.
- Track 1 – College Student
- Week 1: Financial Planning, Budgets and Taxes
- Week 2: Credit, Student Loans and the Debt Crisis
- Week 3: Insurance: Health, Renters and Term-Life
- Week 4: Investment and Retirement
- Track 2 – General Public
- Week 1: Financial Planning, Budgets and Taxes
- Week 2: Credit and Consumer Loans
- Week 3: Insurance: Health, Home and Permanent-Life
- Week 4: Investment, Retirement and Estate Planning
WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.
Who is Troy University
"Universities owe it to the communities they serve to grow up the next generation of leaders," Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. said in a released statement. "So we want to carry our experience and leadership development to the community while also addressing the critical need of financial illiteracy."
WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions producing I Can’t Afford to Live Here, a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.