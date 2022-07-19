Truist rolls out new, no-overdraft checking accounts

Charlotte-based Truist launched two new accounts that have eliminated overdraft fees based on customer feedback, among other perks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Truist announced it is launching two new types of checking accounts that won't charge customers overdraft fees.

Truist's new Confidence accounts are an alternate, checkless account that gives customers access to banking services without overdraft fees. Truist One Banking accounts take that access a step further, giving customers a $100 buffer for qualifying clients that push accounts into a negative balance.

The Charlotte-based bank said these new accounts were created after receiving feedback from existing customers about flexibility and new ways to access their money. Truist discontinued fees for returned items, negative account balances and overdraft protection transfers in April of this year.

Truist One Banking account features

No overdraft fees

Up to $100 negative balance buffer for qualifying accounts so transactions go through at no extra charge

10% to 50% more rewards on select Truist credit cards

Truist Confidence account features

No overdraft fees

Use of Truist bill pay or Zelle to send money at no cost

Access to more than 2,100 branches, 3,000 ATMs and online banking

"Our clients told us they want less complexity, more convenience and freedom from worry about overdraft charges, and we're delivering on that with Truist One Banking," Dontá Wilson, Truist's chief retail and small business banking officer, said. "As we reimagine the financial services experience with our clients, we're putting care into every interaction and changing lives for the better."

