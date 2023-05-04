TurboTax users could soon receive a settlement check

More than 150,000 North Carolinians were tricked into paying for TurboTax's free services and will receive a check sometime in May from the settlement.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you used TurboTax to file your federal taxes for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, you may be receiving a check in the mail as part of a $141 million cash settlement.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Thursday that taxpayers who were tricked by TurboTax owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will soon be receiving checks from the settlement. More than 4 million people nationwide were affected and will receive a check sometime in May.

“I’m pleased that more than 150,000 North Carolinians will get back the money they were tricked into paying when they filed their taxes,” Stein said. “My office will hold accountable businesses when they deceive people to make money.”

More than $4.5 million will be divvied up to more than 150,000 North Carolinians who paid to file their federal tax return through TurboTax. If you were affected, you will be contacted by email about the settlement. Affected users do not need to file a claim.

Most affected people are expected to receive between $29 and $30. If you filed for three consecutive years using TurboTax, you could get up to $85.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, visit AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts