Get your money! NC State Treasurer explains how to get your unclaimed cash

The state has nearly $1 billion in unclaimed cash. Here's how to get your share.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of millions of dollars are sitting in an account in North Carolina. It's all unclaimed cash that belongs to people and businesses.

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum cashed in Monday. They got a check for $1,000 from NC Unclaimed Cash.

You could end up just like the ICRCM, There's $919 million of unclaimed cash out here. $181 million belongs to people in the Triad.

To help you figure out if you have some cash to claim, we spoke with State Treasurer Dale Folwell to give you a better understanding of the process.

The way you check is by going to NCcash.com. You simply type in your name to narrow down the search. Then you can put in your city and zip code.

If you have cash, you will be asked for your social security number to confirm who you are.

Searching and claiming your unclaimed cash is FREE. Don't Google unclaimed and cash because there are third-party companies who will “help you” find your cash and charge you.

People from our area that have unclaimed money even have names that fit the time of year. Folwell said the list of people with cash to claim includes:

37 Luckys

13 Rainbows

30 Shamrocks

76 Golds

1,225 Greens