More than $19 million of NC's unclaimed cash is in Union County. How to check if some is yours

The money is a mix of unclaimed insurance policies, utility deposits, uncashed paychecks and more. Here's how to tell if some of it belongs to you.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There is nearly $1 billion sitting in an account in North Carolina, and some of it could be yours.

WCNC Charlotte has learned that more than $19 million of that money is from Union County alone. The money is a mix of unclaimed insurance policies, abandoned safe-deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, old bank accounts, utility deposits, stocks and bonds.

And some of it could be yours. All you have to do is click here, fill in your information and the state's website will determine if you're owed any money. NCCash Match is the Department of State Treasurer's new program designed to make it easier for people who have unclaimed property to receive their money.

Claims are processed in the order they're received. Normal processing takes about 90 days, so don't expect a check to be sent your way overnight. Once a claim is given to a processor, the state will contact you if they need additional information or documents.

Property owners will be notified once their claim is approved for payment and can be tracked online. From July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, North Carolina returned over $70 million to people statewide.

