'Better than playing the lottery' | You could have cash waiting for you in the Treasury's unclaimed property fund

Millions of dollars can be claimed for citizens across the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may sound too good to be true, but free and easy cash could be waiting for you.

The North Carolina Treasury is currently holding onto $919 million in unclaimed property. South Carolina has more than $700 million, and some of it could be yours.

It only takes a couple of clicks to check if there’s money you can claim.

Current and former North Carolinians can search here. Meanwhile, current and former residents of South Carolina can search here.

“People do think this is a little bit too good to be true," NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell admitted.

Folwell said people are often surprised to learn they may be entitled to a portion of the $900-million pot.

“We have 15 million entries, and 10 million citizens, so your chances are better than playing the lottery," he said.

The unclaimed property fund sometimes includes items left in unclaimed or abandoned safety deposit boxes.

"Things like baby teeth, silver to gold teeth," Folwell said. "We were able to return a Purple Heart and some World War II medals.”

But, more commonly, it’s cold, hard cash in your name.

“A paycheck never got delivered; you were owed a dividend check from a company; a small bank account that somebody might have opened for you when you were born," Folwell listed as examples. "Life insurance proceeds where you were designated as a beneficiary, but no one had ever told you. These are just a few of the examples that ended up at NC Cash."

A growing chunk of it is related to unemployment benefits like checks that were never cashed.

It’s not just North Carolina, either. All states have an unclaimed property fund.

South Carolina also makes it easy to search through their expansive pool. State officials noted about $17 million of it belongs to York County residents alone.

"Unclaimed property is the most fun that I get to have as treasurer," South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis said. "It’s amazing how much money is there.”

If money is owed to you, it’s easy to claim. You usually only need ID and proof of residence. And more good news: It's not going anywhere.

“It's there for the rest of their life, forever," Folwell said. "That's why we have 15 million records and 10 million citizens.”

If you search for your name and have no luck, don't be discouraged, either.

“Don't just check your name, your maiden name, your kid’s names, your parent’s names," Folwell said. "Check your church's name; check your business name; check your nonprofit's name."

Even the Carolina Panthers recently discovered it had unclaimed funds: Around $2,500 they used for a good cause.

“The Carolina Panthers decided to pay it forward to domestic abuse shelter there in Charlotte," Folwell said. "Then we found out that the domestic abuse shelter in Charlotte had money in NC Cash. And two of the five reporters covering that story had something in NC Cash to claim.”

After such a tough year, checking the unclaimed property fund could just make your day.

“With all the negativity going on in our state in our world right now, you know, being able to bring some good news is, is very important," Folwell said.

Learn more about unclaimed property in North Carolina here.

"This is a good story that changes people’s lives," Loftis said. "It makes a big difference.”