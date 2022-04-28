A Gaston County man says his car ordered through Vroom will not pass state inspection

A Gaston County man wants Vroom to stand by its product after getting car he said wouldn't pass a state inspection.

DALLAS, N.C. — Buying a car is traditionally known to be an hours-long process that can be a stressful experience.

Now, the move to an online buying experience is beginning to grow.

Online automobile retailer Vroom says on its website, "Buying a car should be fun, easy, and affordable."

However, recent complaints against Vroom include those filed with the department of motor vehicles in Florida and Texas, where Vroom has its headquarters. In North Carolina, the state Department of Justice had 30 such consumer complaints against the company as of March.

Since Jan. 2020, the Better Business Bureau has received nearly 5,000 complaints against the company.

John Grigsby, of Gaston County, recently filed a complaint against Vroom with the Texas attorney general's office, as well as the state's DMV. Grigsby said there were issues right from the start after he bought his 2015 Nissan Altima in Dec. 2021.

He said the car was delivered from Vroom's newly opened hub in Statesville.

"The car was dirty inside," Grigsby said. "And the front tires, completely bald."

He added that he bought brand new tires, sent a picture to Vroom and got reimbursed after agreeing to sign a 1099 tax form.

In his complaint summary to the Texas attorney general's office, Grigsby wrote the car was pulling badly to the right.

On Feb. 8, 2022, he took the car to get an alignment but said the dealer inspected the car and advised him both lower control arms were cracked and the front struts were leaking.

Grigsby complained the car would not pass a state inspection in North Carolina. He said he contacted Vroom the same day and was advised to make a claim with their warranty company, Safeguard.

The company denied his claim.

Grigsby said he immediately called Vroom back and added he hadn't heard from them until WCNC Charlotte got involved.

A spokesperson sent WCNC Charlotte a statement that read, "Our goal is for every customer to enjoy their vehicle from the moment of purchase. We regret Mr. Grigsby didn't have that experience and are making daily efforts to connect with him to see how we can help solve any issues he still has with his vehicle."

"If there are issues with a car, just take care of it. We shouldn't get attorneys involved for something that was wrong with the car before I even got the car," Grigsby explained. "In my contract, they charged me for an inspection and I believe they didn't do it because I should never have received that car like that."

Since he was denied a claim from Safeguard, Grigsby said he paid over $1,300 to repair the leaking struts last week. He said he would like to be reimbursed by Vroom.

The other part of Grigsby's complaint is about the temporary Texas tag he got that would be good until March 1.

"March 1 came around and my tags expired," he said. "So, I called them every single day for two weeks. And then, March 16, my plates came. My car just sat out for two weeks. I wasn't able to drive it."

A spokesperson for the North Carolina attorney general's office said in an email they are encouraging anyone with concerns to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division.

Anyone with who'd like to submit a complaint can call 877-5-NO-SCAM or file online.

