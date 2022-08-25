Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia

"This location will be the first of its kind, and it will be inspired by the architecture and design of our Vietnam location."

GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia.

The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area.

"This location will be the first of its kind, and it will be inspired by the architecture and design of our Vietnam location," the shop said on Facebook. "This will be our 14th location! We can't wait to meet everyone in Gastonia soon."

