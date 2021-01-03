WCNC helps get family thousands in unemployment benefits

The Defenders are solving more unemployment nightmares, people not getting the benefits they are entitled to get.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 14 weeks, that was the wait for a Charlotte family who was asking “where’s the money?”

Tobie DeWitt lost her job in the travel and leisure industry which is struggling to keep rooms full during the pandemic. DeWitt was waiting for unemployment benefits to kick in, but it never happened.

It’s frustrating, WCNC Reporters have heard the stories and have seen the emails and they are doing their very best to help people get those badly needed unemployment benefits to pay bills and survive.

“Uuugh, it’s been a nightmare, I was running out of options,” DeWitt said.

Sitting in her car, DeWitt was finally relieved, her three-plus months of waiting was over and the frustration was subsiding. DeWitt emailed WCNC and Reporter Bill McGinty took her cause and fight to the right people at NCDES in Raleigh. Within hours, DeWitt’s phone was thankfully ringing.

“Later on in the evening, I received another call from DES, they were so nice, and they said everything was going to get worked out. The next morning, I checked my bank account, and wow, the money was there! You did this in 36 hours Bill, 36” said a very happy DeWitt.

If you are still waiting, email the WCNC Reporters, they’ll try to help, but please include your claimant number, that will help speed things up.