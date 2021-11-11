Wells Fargo bank statement scam hits mailboxes

A bank statement with an outstanding balance may show up in your mailbox from Wells Fargo, but double check the legitimacy before sending money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest in a series of scams you may run across this holiday season is a Wells Fargo bank statement scam.

The thieves are posing as the bank asking for a settlement in a false credit.

The scam appears real because the thieves use a Wells Fargo letterhead and begin the letter with an account number and balance due.

The letter goes on to offer a payment plan and provides a phone payment option and mail payment option.

The letter even gives a fake customer service number for people to call with questions.

First Coast News took the letter to a financial expert who says the first giveaway that the letter is fake is the account number.

“It’s so easy to get caught up and want to respond right away because they’re accusing you of something you didn’t do,” said Adam Van Wie, Financial Expert.

If you fall victim to a scam and aren’t sure how to retrieve your money, Van Wie says you should contact police and the number on your financial institution.

“The FBI has a cyber security department that you can report to. I’ve actually done it online when I’ve received scams like this… police could be a decent resource if they have a cyber unit,” said Van Wie.

First Coast News also caught up with people who say they are more alert and on the lookout for scams during the holiday season.

“Sometimes around the holidays, you’ve got to expect those kinds of things and be safe and always know that there are some people out there trying to capitalize off these holiday times,” said Jonathan Rodriguez.