"Where's the money?" Some Americans still haven't received their stimulus checks

Financial experts say if you still haven’t received your check – don’t panic.

The case of the missing stimulus check continues.

The vast majority of the stimulus check related viewer emails the WCNC Charlotte Defenders team has received are from people who say the IRS payment status web tool isn’t working.



Many say they’re getting this message: “payment status not available.”



There are a few reasons you might be getting that message.



First, you might not be getting a check.



Remember as a single filer, you only get the $1,200 if you make less than $75,000 a year.



For couples, you’ll get $2,400 dollars only if you jointly make less than $150,000 a year.



Another you might be seeing an error message is if you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019.



If that’s the case, you need to fill out the “NON FILERS” form on the IRS website. If you don’t, you won’t get your check, and the tracking tool won't work for you.



Finally, you might see that “payment status not available” message if you receive social security, disability or survivor benefits.



If any of these apply to you, don't worry, your money will be sent automatically – but you won’t be able to track it through the web tool.

NOTE: If you receive Social Security, survivor or disability benefits and did not already register your children on the non-filer tool, the deadline has passed to get the additional $500 per eligible child. You will have to wait until you file a return in 2021.

Financial experts say if you still haven’t received your check – don’t panic.



It could still be on its way, so keep an eye on the mail and your bank account.



Also, keep in mind that if you qualify for a check but never receive it for whatever reason - you'll still be able to get the money when you file your taxes next year.

Several other viewer emails asked something along the lines of: “the IRS site says my check was sent, but I never received the money. What gives?”



If this happens to you – or if you login to the IRS get my payment tool and see “EIP NOTICE 1444,” call 800-919-9835 and request a payment trace.



Keep in mind - you'll have to hang on the line through the rather long the automated message in order to be connected with someone.

You also have the option is to submit a Form 3911 to the IRS. This form is normally used for an issue with a refund, but can also be used if you did not receive your deposit. You can download the form at irs.gov. Keep in mind because the IRS is backlogged, they are not prioritizing these forms yet and it likely will take some time to receive a response. But it’s a good backup if all else is failing.

Another common question the WCNC Defenders are seeing is: “I think my check is coming in the mail, but it hasn’t arrived yet. When will it get here?”



If you plug your information into the IRS get my payment tool, you should see a delivery status.



You can also sign up for informed delivery on the USPS website or app. Every day it’ll show you what mail is on the way to you.



But know that it may be coming in the form of a debit card – and be warned they’re coming in quite inconspicuous envelopes. So don't accidentally toss it.



If you think you might've accidentally tossed your card, Call 800-240-8100 and ask for a free replacement.

NOTE: You will likely be prompted for the card number, which you obviously won’t have. When you call, ignore the instructions to press Option 1 to reach customer service. Instead, choose Option 2 for a lost or stolen card. Then you need to select Option 1 to input the last six digits of your Social Security number as well as your Zip code. From there, you should be transferred to a person in customer service, where you have to answer some security questions before a replacement card is mailed.