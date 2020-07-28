Woman questions why she was denied, while her co-workers were granted unemployment benefits from the same furlough

While she was denied, some of her co-workers were granted benefits from the same furlough.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A WCNC Charlotte Defenders investigation is revealing possible inconsistencies with North Carolina’s handling of unemployment claims.

A Charlotte woman says she waited months for her benefits only to be denied. The teaching assistant applied through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program or PUA. However, while she was denied, some of her co-workers were granted benefits from the same furlough. The woman contacted the Defenders team after seeing a previous WCNC Charlotte story where the state reversed its decision.

The state’s letter said Nashelly Moronta was denied because she didn’t have COVID 19, but that didn’t make sense to her because that’s not why she applied, and her co-workers got a very different response.

Pre-pandemic photos show Nashelly Moronta listening to the needs of little ones in the child development center where she worked, but she says the state of North Carolina has not shown her the same respect.

“I’ve gotten hung up on, I’ve been on hold for hours,” Moronta said.

The teaching assistant tells WCNC Charlotte she first applied for unemployment benefits when she received a notice from her employer in April saying she would be furloughed beginning May 15th.

“I was freaking out, I’ve never been unemployed,” Moronta said.

However, as she waited, her bills piled up; student loans, rent, and then a car accident. It wasn’t until mid-July she received an answer and not the one she wanted.

“I’m trying to not to cry because I have so many things to pay for, sorry,” said Moronta as she put her hands over her eyes.

According to the letter from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, she was denied benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program or PUA. The letter said she was ineligible because she was not diagnosed with COVID 19.

“Never did I put on my claim that I was furloughed or laid off due to having COVID it was because of the pandemic, so I’m confused on that part,” Moronta said.

While Moronta was denied, the Defenders team learned her co-workers were granted benefits.

“Everything is the same as mine,” says Meredith Moore, a co-worker of Moronta at Calvary Child Development Center.

In fact, Moore says she had the same job title and was furloughed at the same time at Calvary Child Development Center, but she’s been receiving PUA benefits since back in May.

“It was one week from the time I had applied,” said Moore.

“They are receiving their benefits and I’m not,” said Moronta.

WCNC Charlotte asked Moore if she thinks the process has been handled in a fairway.

“For Nashelly, not at all,” said Moore. “She’s the same as everyone else that’s applied at Calvary.”

Moronta says she reached out to the Defenders team, after seeing a previous investigation about Margaret Rossetti. The travel agent became unemployed during the pandemic. She was initially denied PUA benefits, but the state reversed their decision a day after the Defenders investigation aired.

“In less than 24 hours, everything was resolved,” Rossetti previously told WCNC Charlotte.

“When I saw your name, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Alex Shabad the one who just did Margaret’s story’,” said Moronta.

Now, Moronta is hoping someone from the state will listen to her too.

“I just want to get someone who can be effective and get me answers,” said Moronta.

Moronta says she’s been offered her job back in the coming weeks, but she is currently looking for other places to work.