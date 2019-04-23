CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stopping to look at something shiny could make you richer this week in the Queen City.

Charlotte has been selected as one of five cities across the country to take part in the Great American Coin Hunt to celebrate National Coin Week.

The rules are simple: You find the Golden Ticket token; you win $1,000.

Other coins will be hidden, too, such as silver dollars from the 1800s, Eisenhower large dollar coins, 1800s large cents, wheat cents, silver dimes and quarters, and buffalo nickels. Some are worth $100 or more.

We spotted some guys from Hyatt Coins hanging around SouthPark Mall.

"It's an effort to get people back into coin collecting or get them collecting for the first time."

Ben and Jerry's at Foxcroft and Queens Coffee Bar are two spots where your change may look different, too.

If you want in on the scavenger hunt, you just have to figure out the riddles on Hyatt Coins' Facebook page.

The Golden Ticket token will be hidden on Friday.

Hyatt Coins GO GO GO! Next token is out there! Solve the riddle, find the token (in Charlotte) and bring it to Hyatt Coins to redeem your prize!!!!!! (Google won't help you with this clue)

