HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a house fire in Huntersville on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Babe Stilwell Farm Road.

Officials said there was heavy damage in the kitchen and two adjoining rooms.

One person was treated for minor airway burns by Mecklenburg EMS.

*Babe Stillwell Farm Rd House Fire Update 2* Fire originated in the kitchen. Heavy damage to the interior of the home. Quick control by Engine 2’s crew. One occupant with minor airway burns & is with @MecklenburgEMS. pic.twitter.com/UYuqmiqY49 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 22, 2018

