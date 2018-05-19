CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working a fatal shooting near a Clayton County high school, Friday night.

According to officials, the shots were fired in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School off Mt. Zion Road, just south of Atlanta.

Right now, the Clayton County Fire Department confirms there were three victims – two with gunshot wounds – who were transported to area hospitals.

Officials said a 21-year-old victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg, while another woman was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital. Officials said that woman, who was pregnant, was not shot rather she was hurt when she was pushed.

A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Southern Regional, but was later pronounced dead. Officials said she was shot three times in the chest.

Video from the scene showed several police cars outside the location.

Wth going on at Mt Zion?? pic.twitter.com/IV2VJkHhtL — Peyton’s Mommy 🌸🌸 (@_theyloveleya) May 19, 2018

11Alive News has multiple crews on the way and is working to confirm more details. We will update this story when information becomes available.

© 2018 WXIA