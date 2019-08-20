CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One year ago Tuesday, a group of protesters toppled the Silent Sam statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The statue was dedicated in 1913 in memory of students and faculty who fought and died for the Confederacy in the U.S. Civil War.

Hundreds of people were at McCorkle Place when the statue fell, and in April, two men were found guilty of injury to real property, injury to personal property, disorderly conduct and riot.

As students start classes Tuesday, they won't find one indicator that Silent Sam once stood near Franklin Street. The patch of grass where the base of the monument touched has been repaired.

