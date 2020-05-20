x
10 things to know about North Carolina’s Phase 2 Reopening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As North Carolina continues to gradually reopen its economy, the state will soon enter Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper's reopening plan.

There are ten things you should know about a phase 2 reopening.

Phase 2 Reopening

  1. Lifts Stay-at-Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe.
  2. Allows limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity.
  3. Allows gathering at places such as houses of worship at reduced capacity.
  4. Increases in the number of people allowed at gatherings.
  5. Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings.
  6. Restaurants must arrange tables and seating to have six-feet of space between customers both indoors and outdoors. The same would apply to customers at counters.
  7. Restaurants must also mark six-feet of spacing in lines in high-traffic areas, such as cash registers or waiting areas.
  8. No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy will be allowed inside the restaurant’s building, or 12 people per 1,000 feet if the restaurant does not have a fire code number available. The number must be posted in a conspicuous place.
  9. Restaurants must also perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas.
  10. Playgrounds will not reopen under this plan.

