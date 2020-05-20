10 things to know about North Carolina’s Phase 2 Reopening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As North Carolina continues to gradually reopen its economy, the state will soon enter Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper's reopening plan.
There are ten things you should know about a phase 2 reopening.
Phase 2 Reopening
- Lifts Stay-at-Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe.
- Allows limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity.
- Allows gathering at places such as houses of worship at reduced capacity.
- Increases in the number of people allowed at gatherings.
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings.
- Restaurants must arrange tables and seating to have six-feet of space between customers both indoors and outdoors. The same would apply to customers at counters.
- Restaurants must also mark six-feet of spacing in lines in high-traffic areas, such as cash registers or waiting areas.
- No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy will be allowed inside the restaurant’s building, or 12 people per 1,000 feet if the restaurant does not have a fire code number available. The number must be posted in a conspicuous place.
- Restaurants must also perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas.
- Playgrounds will not reopen under this plan.
