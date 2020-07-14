10-year-old SC boy dies in house fire, man charged with arson

10-year-old Kason Adams was spending the night with a friend when the fire started.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A ten-year-old Beech Island boy is dead after a house fire in Aiken County on Saturday morning.

Kason Adams was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m. Monday from injuries sustained in a house fire in Warrenville Saturday morning, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Adams was spending the night with a friend when the fire started.

Midland Fire Department and Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the house fire on Lamar Street around 6:53 a.m on Saturday. Crews initially confirmed that the all of the occupants were outside but were later told by a resident that the 10-year-old boy was possibly still inside. A fireman found the child inside the home and passed him through a window to deputies and other firemen. Adams was transported to an area hospital for emergency care by Aiken County EMS.

Later that morning, around 10:29 a.m., deputies and fire crews responded to a house fire on Sumter Street in Beech Island. A witness on scene alerted deputies that a man, identified as 29-year-old Clifford Beaudin, Jr., was seen standing in front of the home, watching it burn. When the witness approached Beaudin, he ran away from the scene. As the fire was being extinguished by the fire department, deputies found and took Beaudin into custody.

Investigators were call to both scenes to investigate the origin and cause of the fires. Now, deputies say initial investigation results indicates that Beaudin is linked to the fires on both Lamar Street and Sumter Street.

Beaudin was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is being held on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and attempted murder. More charges may be forthcoming as this investigation continues.

Coroner Adams Adams will be autopsied in Newberry.