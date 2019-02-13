SPENCER, N.C. — Rowan County Police and Emergency Services are searching for a missing Spencer man.

Spencer Fire Department, Spencer Police Department and Rowan County Rescue Squad, along with numerous other public safety agencies from in county and out of county actively searched for 66-year-old Richard Travis but he has not been located. The public is asked to notify law enforcement immediately if Travis is located or if you saw him on I-85 on February 11.

Authorities said Travis is a former marathon runner and would go on runs as part of therapy for his cognitive impairment.

In the event criminal activity is involved in his disappearance, Salisbury Rowan Crime stoppers is offering up to a $1,000.00 dollar reward if information leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Travis' whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

