Saluda, SC (WLTX) - One of the Midlands oldest residents has passed away.

Laura Wright from Saluda died last week at the age of 111.

She was known as a pillar in the community and was a school teacher for more than 40 years.

In an interview last year, she said her reason for a long life was due to her faith and her belief in Exodus 20:12: "honor your father and mother that your days may be long in the land that the lord God has given you."

Her funeral is Wednesday at 1pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Saluda.

