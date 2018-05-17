ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A kid accused of stealing another kid's lunch and beating him up is now facing strong-armed robbery charges in York County.

According to Rock Hill police, a 10-year-old boy was walking to Hargett Park around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was eating a snack when a 12-year-old, who police said used to be his friend, walked up and demanded the boy's snack.

When the younger boy refused, the 12-year-old beat him up for his snack, said Captain Mark Bollinger.

According to the police report, the 10-year-old boy fought back and wound up with some dirt on his shorts, but when his parents found out, they got the police involved.

Bollinger said the officers were hoping the outcome would be different.

"We try to mediate and try to get it resolved without police intervention, but apparently one of the parents didn't want to mediate it," he said.

Instead, the 12-year-old was taken into custody, photographed, fingerprinted and charged with strong arm robbery.

Bollinger said there have been a lot of questions about why the child faces such a serious charge.

"If you read the letter of the law for strong-armed robbery in the state of South Carolina, it's an assault with a theft involved, and this is an assault with the theft involved."

The boy was released to his mother's custody. He will appear before a juvenile court judge where Bollinger said it is possible the case will be mediated, and the charges could ultimately wind up dismissed.

"If your children have a conflict, folks need to try to work it out themselves without getting law enforcement involved because, you know, we don't brush it under the table we come out and do what we need to do," Bollinger said. "Once we become involved, then we have to take care of business."

