17-year-old killed in dirt bike accident on highway

Mint Hill Police said the accident happened on NC51 Hwy near Blair Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: Thinkstock, MattGush
Emergency, file photo.

MINT HILL, N.C. — A teenager was killed in an accident involving a dirt bike and a vehicle Saturday night, according to Mint Hill Police.

Mint Hill Fire Department and Mint Hill Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around 10:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived they discovered the motorcycle was actually a dirt bike, which was not designed to operate on any roadways. 

The 17-year-old was driving the dirt bike when it struck the front driver side area of a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn on NC51 Hwy near Blair Road from the I-485 Inner Off-Ramp. 

The 17-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. 

Police said the dirt bike was not equipped with any type of lights and the teenager was not wearing a helmet or any other safety equipment.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Traffic Crash Unit assisted Mint Hill Police Department in the investigation.

