CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a boarding house in west Charlotte Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to a call in the 3100 block of Avalon Road. Upon arrival, officers found a person shot in the upper leg. The person was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries, CMPD said.

According to CMPD, the shooting stemmed from an argument taking place at the boarding house.

Following investigations, CMPD charged Deborah King and Rodrick King in connection with the shooting. CMPD did not say who pulled the trigger.

