JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers and multiple agencies are searching everywhere after an Amber Alert was issued for two missing children last seen on the Westside late Sunday morning.

Six-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams were last seen playing in front of a home in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street at around 11:30 a.m., according to JSO Public Information Officer Christian Hancock. He says family members searched for an extended period of time before reporting them missing to JSO at around 1:30 p.m.

"Obviously, we're at about seven hours plus that they've been missing, so they could realistically be anywhere in Florida if they're not alone," Hancock said. "If they are alone, obviously, they're in danger because they're five and six years old."

Hancock says he does not know where their parents are.

K9s, a dive team, aerial units and drones have been deployed to aid in the search. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Urban Search and Rescue team, as well as dogs from other agencies and some private entities, are also searching for the missing siblings.

"We're not going to spare any expense, the search will continue throughout the night as it's going right now until we find these children," Hancock said. "...we're searching ponds, we're searching trash cans, we're searching everything."

First Coast News is on the scene at the Paradise Village mobile home park at 10201 W. Beaver St. where police are stopping cars to hand out flyers, asking anyone if they have seen the missing children. Neighbors tell First Coast News that residents have been searching for Bri'ya Williams and Braxton Williams since they were reported missing.

Police say Braxton Williams is on the Autism spectrum but will communicate with others. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. Bri'ya Williams was last seen wearing a gray sweater with multi-colored writing on the front and black leggings.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

