PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) -- Detectives are investigating the drowning of a 2-month-old baby in unincorporated St. Petersburg, Florida.

The baby was found submerged in the family's bathtub around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at a private residence.

The 32-year-old mother had placed 2-month-old Kavina Navanertharaj in a transportable infant bathtub and filled the bathtub with water.

An hour later, a family member found the baby unresponsive and submerged in the infant bathtub. She was pulled from the water and 911 was called.

The family attempted to perform CPR before paramedics arrived and started treatment. Kavina was sent to St. Petersburg General Hospital for further treatment where she was pronounced dead around 5:11 p.m.

The mother was treated at the hospital and released. Detectives say it appears she had a medical episode while bathing her daughter and temporarily lost consciousness.

The death appears to be accidental in nature and detectives continue to investigate the cause of death.

