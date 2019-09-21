COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Columbia College student died after she fell from a ladder early Saturday morning.

She was identified as 21-year-old Shelby Lee Meyer of Festus, Missouri. She was a member of the Columbia College Women's Volleyball team.

The Columbia Police Department said in a release that at around 2 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of Hitt Street in downtown Columbia to help Columbia Fire and EMS with a report of a fall. Meyer was trying to climb onto the roof of an apartment building and fell off the ladder, police said.

Meyer was transported to an emergency room but died of her injuries.

Police said there's no evidence of foul play, but an investigation is underway.

Columbia College President Dr. Scott Dalrymple shared the following message on Saturday:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we have lost another member of the Columbia College community. Sadly, student Shelby Meyer died in a tragic accident early Saturday morning off-campus. Shelby was from Festus, Missouri, a member of the Women's Volleyball Team and had just transferred to Columbia College this semester from Mineral Area Community College. We want to extend our sincerest condolences to Shelby's family, friends, and teammates."



"This is a very difficult time for our campus community with the tragic loss of two of our students in as many weeks and we want to be able to support the students, faculty, and staff who are dealing with the loss of a friend, teammate, classmate and student."



"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shelby's family and all of those whose lives have been touched by knowing her."

