CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were hurt Wednesday night when a car crashed into a restaurant in east Charlotte.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Sharon Amity Rd.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a car hit another vehicle in the drive-thru at Captain D's, then crashed into the neighboring Copan Restaurant.

Three people, including two sitting inside Copan, were hurt. The suspect ran off.

Alcohol and speed are possible factors in the accident, police said.

Happening now: CMPD investigating a drunk driving crash in East Charlotte. The driver of this white car slammed into Copan Mexican Restaurant & fled the scene. Two customers walked away with minor injuries. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/v7OdUZGfwH — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) November 22, 2018

