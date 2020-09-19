3 injured in single-car accident in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a single-car accident in southwest Charlotte Saturday morning, according to CMPD.
Officer responded to an accident around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Yorkmont Rd and Beam Rd. Officer arrived to the scene and found an overturned vehicle.
Three people were transported by Medic, one with life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was shut down in all directions until utility crews could make the necessary repairs.
No further details were immediately available.
