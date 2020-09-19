x
3 injured in single-car accident in southwest Charlotte

Officer responded to an accident around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Yorkmont Rd and Beam Rd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a single-car accident in southwest Charlotte Saturday morning, according to CMPD.

Officer responded to an accident around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Yorkmont Rd and Beam Rd. Officer arrived to the scene and found an overturned vehicle. 

Three people were transported by Medic, one with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was shut down in all directions until utility crews could make the necessary repairs.  

No further details were immediately available.

