3 injured in single-car accident in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a single-car accident in southwest Charlotte Saturday morning, according to CMPD.

Officer responded to an accident around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Yorkmont Rd and Beam Rd. Officer arrived to the scene and found an overturned vehicle.

Three people were transported by Medic, one with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was shut down in all directions until utility crews could make the necessary repairs.

No further details were immediately available.