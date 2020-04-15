A four-year-old boy who was severely injured by Sunday's tornado outbreak in East Chattanooga has passed away.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up by the family, 4-year-old son Grayson Meadows died from his injuries after suffering severe brain damage when an EF-3 tornado hit his family's East Brainerd home on Easter Sunday.

"Think this is the hardest thing I’ve ever ever had to say. Grayson passed away today. The whole family, myself and I’m sure everyone who has been following this story is so heart broken," Cara Stanco, who organized the fundraiser, said. "Please keep all of them in your prayers as we send sweet and precious Grayson into Heaven."

The boy's father, Mikey, was also in the home when the tornado hit and remains in critical care. Stanco said he had to undergo surgery to remove a large portion of the left side of his brain, saying they are holding onto hope that his vitals will stabilize.

RELATED: 'Stay strong' | Messages of hope from Cookeville to Chattanooga

Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed in the path of the storms. Governor Bill Lee said during his Monday briefing he will be heading to the area Tuesday, and said he will make sure the area gets the full support they need.

"We're with you every step of the way, and Maria and I join thousands of Tennesseans who are praying for you in this time of real difficulty in your community," Lee said.

RELATED: 'It's a war zone' | Chattanooga subdivisions, businesses destroyed in EF-3 tornado; Gov. Lee to ask for federal aide

RELATED: Chattanooga mother asks for a miracle for husband, 4-year-old son in hospital after tornado