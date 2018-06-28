ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Five people are dead and others are injured after a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road. According to Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh those that are injured were transferred to hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

A suspect is in custody and is being interviewed by police.

CBS is reporting that the suspect in the shooting is a white male in his 20s.

A reporter at the Capital Gazette tweeted that there was a single shooter.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The building has since been evacuated. Police have set up a relocation at the Lord and Taylor inside the mall.

Police searched the building for any other possible suspects and said there are no other shooters.

"This is going to be a long investigation."

At this time, police are unable to identify the weapon used.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area.

Governor Larry Hogan said the police response was incredible and possibly saved lives. He also tweeted that he is praying for those involved.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump also took to Twitter thanking all of the first responders.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Capital Gazette Communications LLC, the Capital Gazette’s publisher, is one of the oldest publishers in the country, according to the Capital Gazette website. They have occupied the space at 888 Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis since 2014.

According to St. John Properties, the office building did not have a front desk, and was a "typical office."

