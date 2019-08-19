Five people were injured when the driver of a dump truck reportedly lost control, hit a pedestrian and three vehicles, and crashed into a Subway restaurant Monday morning.

Kyle Lewis was working nearby when he saw it happen just after 9:30 a.m. According to Lewis, the dump truck hit two vehicles and hit someone crossing the street. It then crossed Yesler Way and slammed into the Subway.

Lewis says the truck looked "full size."

Four people were sent to Harborview Medical Center with injuries ranging from serious to minor. One person with minor injuries was still at the scene.

The building was evacuated due to structural damage, according to Seattle Fire.

The truck was traveling westbound on James Street when there was an alleged mechanical failure, according to Seattle police. The truck began to roll forward, striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Second Avenue and James Street.

The driver reportedly attempted to steer the truck through traffic. However, the truck struck three vehicles on James Street.

The truck came to a rest inside the Subway restaurant. An employee who was inside suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the truck driver remained on scene and was cooperating.

Several roads around the scene are blocked to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.