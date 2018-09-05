GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Gastonia man is facing several criminal charges after police said a violent road rage was recorded on a 911 call.

Police said the incident began just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when a driver called 911 to report an aggressive driver, who officers later identified as 65-year-old Jackie Herndon.

"He literally sped up, and now he's trying to cut in front of me to cut me off," the 911 caller said. "Some girl almost ran into me because he cut her off."

All of a sudden, the 911 caller said Herndon pulled out a gun near Fern Forest Apartments.

"He's literally behind me, holding the gun out of the window. Now, he just shot at me!" the caller said.

The victim wasn't hurt, and officers eventually arrested Herndon, charging him with felony attempted second-degree murder, felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits and DWI.

Police said Herndon had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12, which is above the 0.08 legal limit. He remains in the Gaston County Jail under a $350,000 bond.

NEW DETAILS: @GPDNC says Jackie Herndon, the man accused of shooting into a driver’s car in that 911 audio, had a BAC of .12 at the time. pic.twitter.com/fDLo5wZYTl — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) May 9, 2018

