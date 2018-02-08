How does mile after mile of one bargain after another sound??

That's what is lined along Highway 127 from Gadsen, Alabama, to Addison, Michigan for the World's Longest Yard Sale. In Tennessee the route goes right through Cumberland and Fentress counties.

The event started in Tennessee 30 years ago thanks to Fentress County executive Mike Walker, who thought it'd be a great way to draw tourism to the rural communities. Now, it's expanded to include six states and thousands of vendors hoping to sell their unwanted treasures.

The event starts Thursday, August 2, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 5.

The vendors will be spread all along the highway. You can get more information here.

