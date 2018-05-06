CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 10-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after a two-car crash on South Tryon Street hurt seven people.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Tyvola Center Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a Chevy Tahoe flipped when it collided with a Honda Civic. Six people in the Tahoe were hurt including five children. The driver of the Civic was also taken to the hospital.

South Tryon Street from Tyvola Road to Tyvola Center Drive was shut down while the accident was investigated.

