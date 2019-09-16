DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old woman died when an emergency vehicle ran over her on the beach on Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Dare County deputies and National Park Service responded to a CPR in progress call in Rodanthe, N.C. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been run over by a Chicamacomico Fire Department pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Dare County EMS.

The sheriff's office says the pickup truck was exiting the beach using the access at the end of the road when the accident happened.

The case is currently under investigation.

RELATED: 'No home, no car and no leg' | Ocracoke woman loses everything to Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Caused $40M-$50M in Damage to NC Roads: NCDOT

RELATED: Parts of the Outer Banks Begin to Reopen, Days After Dorian

RELATED: Cannonballs from the Civil-War-Era Wash Up on Folly Beach in SC After Dorian