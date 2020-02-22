CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for your help finding a missing 71-year-old man from Charlotte.

Police were called around 11 Friday after 71-year-old Willie Gillespie Jr. reportedly left for a walk around 8:30 p.m. never came back.

Gillespie was staying at the Doubletree Inn on West Trade near uptown.

The 71-year-old was last seen wearing a plaid purple shirt, corduroy pants and grey sneakers with orange trim.

The family members said they are concerned because he suffers from early-onset dementia and may be confused or disoriented and doesn't know the area.

The family also told police Gillespies left his coat and walking cane in the room.

Anyone with information about Gillespie whereabouts is asked to call please call 911.

