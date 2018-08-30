New Mexico authorities say eight people have been killed in a commercial passenger bus crash along Interstate 40 on its way to Phoenix.

In total, 10 people were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, including three children. Two of the children are in critical condition and another is in stable condition, according to hospital officials.

A tire blowout caused a semi-truck to cross the median into oncoming westbound traffic, according to police. The truck collided with a Greyhound bus bound for Phoenix.

Police said passengers were transported to a hospital and a phone number was set up for family members seeking more information about people who were aboard the bus.

The wreckage included the Greyhound bus with front-end damage and the semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and the median.

Greyhound says the bus was heading from Albuquerque to Phoenix and there were 49 passengers on board.

Officers have confirmed multiple casualties in this crash. Officers and EMS are still working this scene actively. More information will be released when available. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 30, 2018

Workers with the New Mexico Department of Transportation will continue to clean up debris throughout the scene.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 KPNX