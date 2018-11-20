MONTAGUE, Mich. - Some people in Muskegon County say Janie Garza is one of the best hunters in West Michigan.

It's an impressive compliment because Garza is 90 years old and completely blind in one eye.

"I just love being in the woods and not thinking about anything else," said Garza.

Garza first learned to hunt when she was in her 70s but things got off to a rocky start.

"The bow came and hit on my eye; the release hit my eye," said Garza.

That accident with a bow left Janie completely blind in one eye but her husband Ron Spring said it did not affect her accuracy.

"I took her out there and put a target up there and loaded the bow for her. I said 'Here honey hit that' and she shot right in the bullseye. I thought maybe that's just luck and I loaded the bow two more times and right in the bullseye," said Spring.

The results speak for themselves: Janie has bagged at least two deer each season for the past decade and just last week she bagged a 6-point buck.

"She's intense on everything she does. When she works she's intense, she used to be a migrant worker picking apples and stuff, and they used to go into contests and she's never been beat," said Spring.

"I got one eye, I'm 90 years old and I think it's great...haha.," said Garza.

