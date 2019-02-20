CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So you likely have seen the viral posts and news stories all over the place by now. You were secretly jumping for joy at the demise of these nasty pests. Small problem none of it was true or at the very least completely misleading.

It didn’t really make sense

So when I first see the headline I was kinda shocked because I knew the areas with the most stink bugs were not affected severely at all by the Polar Vortex this winter. Stink bugs are most prevalent in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and didn’t even experience a true cold snap with the Polar Vortex. In fact, this area was much colder last January than it was this year. I was puzzled?

The sources were from Winter 2014, not 2019

When I see news stories on science, technology or just about anything with amazing headlines I start looking for links to sources. Most times news organizations are good about linking back to the source. I always want to see the scientific study or journal link to read more. This was one of those times. I started looking for a study or journal that made these 95% claims. A few clicks later and I was shocked. All the stories linked to a website for pest control. Now it looks like they pulled a bait and switch on a lot of people. The study they referenced was done by researchers at Virginia Tech who conducted only a field experiment back in 2014 after the Polar Vortex that winter. The researcher Dr. Thmas Kuhar apparently caught wind of the claims being made this year and the site has corrected the date back to 2014. It also appears he research was showed a kill off outside his lab back in 2014 other research showed just 50%.

Plus even back in 2014 there was conflicting research saying the kill off was not as widespread as this one single field experiment. The Baltimore Sun even debunked the 95% number back then.

Mental Floss and the Reading Eagle have also posted stories now debunking these claims. As we have learned on Social Media when headlines are too good to be true, a few more clicks are in order.

