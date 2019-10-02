BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A hiker lost in Blowing Rock has been found. He was lost in the mountains and reported missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Boone Police Department, Frank Sanady, 67, entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest around noon Saturday and spent the night in the frigid temperatures.

An ambulance on standby, ready to take the missing hiker to the hospital once rescued.

Sanady was located in a very rugged area well off the trail. A search to rescue Sanady was made difficult by weather, according to Boone Police, but he was able to be rescued.

An ambulance was on standby at the trail entrance, ready to take Sanady to the hospital. His family waited there to reunite with.

Sanady was rescued and reunited with his family at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday. He entered the trail around noon on Saturday.

Sanady was uninjured, but very fatigued.

His wife, Mary Ann Overcash, was overcome with relief to see her husband.

"It's a blessing and a miracle, truly," Mary Ann told NBC Charlotte.