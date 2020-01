HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County Police say a missing 2-year-old girl has been found safe.

HCPD has earlier said that Adeline Maltese had last seen near Plantation Road in Socastee around 10:45 a.m. Horry County 911 received a report of a missing child.

Patrol officers and K9 team members were called in to search on foot and by vehicle.

But around 12:30 p.m., officers reported she'd been located. Officers did not give further details on the child's discovery.