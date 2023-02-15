ALEA confirms a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

HARVEST, Ala. — A military helicopter crash-landed near a busy highway Wednesday afternoon. HEMSI Community Relations Officer Don Webster said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. in an area near Highway 53 and Burwell Rd. in Harvest.

Reginal King with ALEA confirmed the craft was a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Crews are still assessing the scene. There has been no word on the number of people on board the craft, but Webster said it did not appear there were any survivors.

According to a Military.com spec sheet on the UH-60, the basic crew complement for the UH-60A is three: pilot, co-pilot, and crew chief. The A model was designed to carry 11 combat troops in addition to a crew of three.

Redstone Arsenal, which is about 16 miles southeast from the crash site, confirmed the helicopter is not connected to their facility:

Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.

Pictures sent by viewer Charles Jimmison showed a plume of black smoke rising above rooftops in an adjacent neighborhood. Another picture from Jimmison showed a group of emergency vehicles including police and fire engines across the roadway, roping off the area in yellow incident tape.

It is advised to avoid the area while emergency responders continue their assessment of the situation. Madison County deputies say everything south of Hwy. 53 to Jeff Rd. is closed, as well as between Douglas Rd. and Hwy. 53.

Closures are expected to continue throughout the evening as ALEA and MCSO clear the scene.