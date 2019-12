GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Alexis Lachelle Edens, 20, was last seen on Augusta Road. She was reported missing by her mother on November 19.

Police told WYFF in Greenville that they believe the woman may be being held against her will.

Edens is 5'4, 170 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call the Department or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.