CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners for 2018-2020 took the oath of office Monday night.

For the first time since the 1960s, the commission is comprised of only Democrats. The previous commission was made up of six Democrats and three Republicans.

Democrats beat Republican incumbents in districts one, five, and six to take hold of the commission. The fresh faces on the commission include newly-elected vice chair Elaine Powell in district one, Mark Jerrell in district four, Susan Harden in district five, and Susan Rodriguez-McDowell in district six.

The returning commissioners include at-large commissioners Pat Cotham, Trevor Fuller, and Ella Scarborough. Vilma Leake continues representing district two, and newly-elected chairman George Dunlap represents district three.

“This board gets it,” said Dunlap. “They listen. They’re concerned. They’re passionate. They have a lot of energy. I think the new members have even re-energized the senior members.”

The commission is now made up of three men and six women.

“We all are different voices, different strengths, and different focuses,” said Rodriguez-McDowell.

“I think that you’ll see a lot of different perspectives coming in and a lot of discussion that maybe didn’t happen before," Powell added.

The commission addressed the fact that all nine commissioners come from the Democratic party.

“We are aware of what people are saying in this community,” Dunlap said. “We know there is a segment of our community that think that all Democrats are taxing, spending liberals and that we want to take all their hard-earned money, but we live in this community as well. We’re not interested in taking monies that aren’t necessary to meet the needs of this community.”

Both Rodriguez-McDowell, who was elected in a district previously held by Republicans, said it’s important for the commission to represent all.

“I’m really seeking out the voices from my whole community, and so I want to be their representative, whether they’re Democrat, Independent, Republican,” Rodriguez-McDowell said. “I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

