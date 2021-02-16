Officials say these new restrooms are permanent additions 'in order to increase safe and appropriate accommodations for all visitors.'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Dec. 1, 2020.

The home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters hockey and other major events now has a new feature. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse officials have announced the permanent addition of two all-gender restrooms.

“The new gender-inclusive restrooms will provide comfortable and convenient restroom access to transgender and gender non-conforming guests, as well as any guest who may require the assistance of a caregiver, parent or child of a different gender,” Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse officials said in a press release Tuesday morning.

Officials say these restrooms were added “in order to increase safe and appropriate accommodations for all visitors.”

The new all-gender restrooms can be found near Portals 29-30 on the lower Street Level concourse and near Portals 58-59 on the FirstEnergy Loudville upper level concourse next to the Overlook Bar.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse officials say this is part of an ongoing commitment “to maintain and foster an inclusive environment that is welcoming to everyone.”

Men, women and family restrooms can also be found on each level.