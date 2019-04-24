No more getting packages stolen. No more worries about being there to receive them. Starting next month, people in 37 U.S. cities can have Amazon drop their package inside their front door, without ever giving anyone a key.

The service is an effort to thwart one of the problems of Amazon's popular package delivery service — package theft — as well as give users "choice, peace of mind and convenience," in the words of Peter Larsen, Amazon's vice president for delivery technology.

The new service could represent a shift in how consumers think of Amazon. Not just as the source of packages left on their porch, but as an entity they're comfortable letting into their homes. Available only to Prime customers, it's also another way to knit them more tightly into the ever-growing Amazon ecosystem.

A judge has ordered the release of the full body cam video of last month's shooting of Danquirs Franklin.

Amid mounting pressure from the community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney previously said he was open to releasing the full body camera footage.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte City Council was able to watch all 11 minutes of the footage while CMPD only released two minutes and 20 seconds of the footage.

Rite Aid announced Tuesday it will raise its minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 years old, following the same announcement earlier in the day by Walgreens.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in March that Walgreens was a top violator of tobacco sales laws among pharmacies that sell those products. Rival CVS Health Corp. stopped several years ago.

Rite Aid said its decision is based on research that shows 95 percent of adult smokers have their first cigarette before age 21. The new policy at Rite Aid will take effect in 90 days.

Kohl’s on Tuesday announced all its stores will accept free, unpackaged returns for Amazon customers starting in July 2019.

Kohl’s and Amazon tested the program at 100 of its stores starting in 2017 but will soon roll out the program to all 1,150 locations.

Kohl’s says it will accept eligible Amazon return items, without a box or label, and return them for customers for free.

It's now up to the Board of County Commissioners to review and approve the budget.

The plan focuses on school safety and increasing teacher salaries. It's also roughly $70 million higher than last year's budget.