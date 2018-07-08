CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders are hailing Amazon’s decision to locate a giant new distribution center near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The company plans to recruit and train people from the neighborhood for the 1,500 jobs expected to be created when the 2.5 million square foot warehouse is completed.

The location is on land north of the airport, with I-485 to the west and I-85 to the north.

Amazon also plans to focus on recruiting in high schools in the area, including West Mecklenburg and Olympic.

“The employees that they want, they want them to have a high school diploma, said County Commissioner Pat Cotham.

Cotham said the salaries, while not in the six-figure range, are still good, paying between $30,000 and $60,000 a year.

“These are great jobs for people who don’t get good jobs, so it will be wonderful. We need that diversification as we attract companies to come here," Cotham said.

Charlotte Chamber of Commerce President Bob Morgan said in a statement about the jobs: “They will offer opportunity for increased economic mobility for a large number of citizens.”

“Everyone says the economy is great. Well, it’s not great for everyone, and there are a lot of people that are struggling. So this will be a great opportunity," said Cotham.

The city of Charlotte agreed to a $21 million incentive package for Amazon in return for getting the distribution center.

