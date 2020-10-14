AMBER Alert for missing south Texas teenager

Arranza Diaz Larraga was last seen Tuesday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — A state-wide Amber Alert is in effect for a missing teenage girl who may have been abducted.

Arranza Diaz Larraga was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening near N Cesar Chavez and Moore Road in San Juan, Texas. The 17-year-old is approximately 5’ and 115 lb. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and a mole on the inside of her left knee.

Law enforcement officers say she is in immediate danger. Police have not released any information about her abductor or who she may be with.

Anyone with information on Larraga’s whereabouts is asked to call San Juan Police at (956) 223-2400