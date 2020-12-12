Amber Alert issued for mother, 5 children believed to be in danger

Police are looking for 32-year-old Joreka Izquierdo and five siblings. A family member contacted CMPD to report concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a mother and five children. Police believe the children are to be in danger and the mother suffers from mental health issues.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Joreka Izquierdo and five siblings, 14-year-old Uriel Baylor, 14-year-old Darnell Carden, 3-year-old King Carden, 3-year-old Queen Carden, and 2-year-old Pharoah Carden.

A family member contacted CMPD to report concerns. Izquierdo is believed to be in possession of the children, is suffering from mental health issues, and the children are thought to be in danger. Izquierdo has made statements that indicate she may be headed to Miami, Florida.

Izquierdo is known to drive a dark blue 2011 Audi Q7 with the tag NC A861SP. Police said it is possible the tag may also be removed at this time.