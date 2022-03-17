Police made the announcement on social media.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The father of a 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert is in custody after she was found safe Thursday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child after the City of South Fulton Police made a Facebook post early Thursday morning, saying she was reported missing the day before.

South Fulton Police later said there was a "physical altercation" between the girl's parents that resulted in the child's father taking her.

The father and daughter were last seen leaving a home on Upper Elm Street in South Fulton around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said. According to the Amber Alert notification, they were traveling in a black Range Rover with a Georgia license plate.

Hours after being reported missing, South Fulton Police wrote an update on social media saying the girl was found safe and her father is in police custody. They previously said he was wanted on kidnapping charges.

Details on how they were found were not yet made available.

Anyone with additional information about the case can contact the South Fulton Police at 404-808-3011.